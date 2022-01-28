Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.02

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.02 ($18.20) and traded as high as €17.63 ($20.03). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.48 ($19.86), with a volume of 2,888,402 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CA. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday.

Get Carrefour alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.25 and its 200-day moving average is €16.03.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.