MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.03

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $9.45. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 133,082 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

