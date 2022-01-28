Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 63,155 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The stock has a market cap of £140.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

