Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.46

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.46 and traded as high as C$44.58. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.58, with a volume of 182,929 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.46. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

