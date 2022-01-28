Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.40

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.40 and traded as high as C$58.85. Fortis shares last traded at C$58.41, with a volume of 1,174,902 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a market cap of C$28.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

