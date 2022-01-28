Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.99

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 441096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
