$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 264,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

