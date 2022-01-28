Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

PROF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Profound Medical by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

