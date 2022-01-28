The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

NYSE:BA opened at $185.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

