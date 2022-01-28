ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.43. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.