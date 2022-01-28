Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY22 guidance to above $5.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 27,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $559.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

