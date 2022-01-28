Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

FRST traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.10. 2,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.03. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

