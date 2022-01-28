Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Gevo also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gevo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Gevo by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gevo by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 586,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.