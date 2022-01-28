PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 45,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 13,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

