FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 408,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 882% from the average daily volume of 41,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the second quarter valued at about $3,935,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth about $400,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth about $1,816,000.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.