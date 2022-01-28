Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Shares Down 6.4%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 92,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 177,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLON)
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
