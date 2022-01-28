Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Shares Down 6.4%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 92,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 177,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

