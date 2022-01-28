Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 18,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

