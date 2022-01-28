First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 EPS.
Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $20.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $750.01. 6,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,994. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $589.97 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
