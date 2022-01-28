First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $15.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.59 EPS.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $20.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $750.01. 6,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,994. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $589.97 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 247.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

