First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS.

FCNCA traded down $20.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $750.01. 6,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,994. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $589.97 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $837.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 271.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

