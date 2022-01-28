Weik Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.18.

NYSE:MA opened at $358.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $351.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

