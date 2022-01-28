CumStar Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. CumStar has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $703,759.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CumStar has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One CumStar coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

CumStar Coin Profile

CumStar's official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumStar directly using US dollars.

