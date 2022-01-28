Weik Capital Management Sells 7,650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.7% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Comcast by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

