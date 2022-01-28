Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.59. EastGroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE EGP traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,596. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.