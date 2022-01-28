Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,749.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

BKNG stock traded up $49.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,409.06. 17,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,990. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,935.88 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,321.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,325.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

