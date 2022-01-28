SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00006061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $39,928.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

