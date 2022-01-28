Tierion (TNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tierion has traded flat against the dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

