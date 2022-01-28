Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,264. The company has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.