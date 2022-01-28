McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $257.78 and last traded at $257.78, with a volume of 30030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in McKesson by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

