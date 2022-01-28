Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.8% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $12.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.22. 233,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,529. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.34. The company has a market capitalization of $420.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

