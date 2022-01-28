First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.
First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
