First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

