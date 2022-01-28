Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. 34,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.