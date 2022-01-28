Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,348. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

