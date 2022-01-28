First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

NASDAQ FNWB traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.03. 1,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,181. The company has a market cap of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNWB shares. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.