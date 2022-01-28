CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading 8.3% Higher

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock has a market cap of $21.43 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

About CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

