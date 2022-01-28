Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Shares Up 2.2%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.56. 263,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 376,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Jushi from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Jushi alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.