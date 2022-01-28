Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

About Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

