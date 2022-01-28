Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 49,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 116,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

