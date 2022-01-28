Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,246. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.