Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $6.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,836,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 982,612 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

