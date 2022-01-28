Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $6.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.04.
A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,836,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 982,612 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
