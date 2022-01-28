Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 105,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $463.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

