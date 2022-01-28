Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

