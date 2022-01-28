Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.
