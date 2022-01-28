Synthetify (SNY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $115,846.00

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $115,846.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.27 or 0.06624614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,238.40 or 0.99541278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

