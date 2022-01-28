Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.56. 48,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,172. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

