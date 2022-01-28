Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $50.75. 18,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,276. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $232,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

