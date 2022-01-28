Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.
Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $50.75. 18,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,276. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $232,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
