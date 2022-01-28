Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS.

NYSE AIT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,899. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

