Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 527,589 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 91.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 106.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 255,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

