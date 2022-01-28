Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,435. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

