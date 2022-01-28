Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $290.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.26 and a 200-day moving average of $364.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.56.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

