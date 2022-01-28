Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

About Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

