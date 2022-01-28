SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.29

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 7088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $619.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

